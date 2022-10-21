Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness

The Associated Press
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on student loan debt in the Roosevelt Room of the White House Aug. 24 in Washington, DC.
A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans.

The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to block the loan cancellation program. The stay ordered the Biden administration not to act on the program while it considers the appeal.

