Roseville homicide suspect caught; broad metro alert sent inadvertently

Roseville police said the homicide suspect who triggered a broad shelter-in-place order Tuesday morning has been captured. All shelter-in-place orders were canceled as of about 11:30 a.m.

The alerts initially warned people to shelter without providing geographic information, generating confusion and concern across a wide swath of the Twin Cities metro area.

Roseville police later said the alert helped officers apprehend a 17-year-old boy suspected of attacking his family, killing one person, severely wounding two, and leaving two more with minor injuries.

Alerts sent over period of about 40 minutes

Ramsey County emergency officials say the shelter-in-place warning that lit up cell phones across the region at about 10:52 a.m. was sent to a broader area than intended.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter appears to have been the first public official to offer more information on social media. At 11:03 a.m. he posted on Twitter “the incident occurred in Roseville near Har Mar Mall and notice inadvertently went out wider than intended. More information forthcoming from City of Roseville.”

A second emergency alert sent to phones moments later clarified the affected area of Roseville. Authorities said a search was on near Roseville’s Har Mar Mall and called for people to shelter from Larpenteur Avenue to Highway 36 and Victoria Street to Snelling Avenue.

A third phone alert at about 11:30 a.m. reported a suspect was in custody, and the shelter-in-place advisory had been lifted.

Alert helped lead to capture of suspect

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider said officers first responded to a call around 10:23 a.m. of a domestic assault near Lexington Avenue N and Roselawn Avenue W.

The teen was suspected of attacking family members in the area before running away, so police set up a perimeter and called in a Minnesota State Patrol aircraft and dogs to search the area.

Police asked Ramsey County dispatch to send an alert just to the neighborhood within the perimeter, but it was mistakenly sent to a much broader swath, according to Scheider. However, she said someone outside the perimeter got the alert, saw the suspect near the Minnesota State Fairground and called police, who responded to the area and detained the teen.

Although the mistakenly broad alert actually helped police capture the suspect, Scheider acknowledged that it was upsetting and said police would look into what went wrong.

“We know that caused a lot of concern, so we certainly will be looking into what happened and make sure that that doesn’t happen again. We know schools went on lockdown. People were really concerned to get that on their phone,” Scheider said.

At least one school district went into lockdown over the alert. St. Paul Public Schools put all schools in lockdown around 11 a.m., lifting the lockdown for some schools by 11:15 a.m. and then for all schools at 11:25 a.m., according to an alert on their website.

Watch: Erika Scheider, Roseville’s police chief, briefs reporters Tuesday about the effort to find a homicide suspect that triggered phone alerts across the metro area:

