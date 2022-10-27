These are the Halloween costumes you may see a lot, based on people's Google searches
Halloween is in a few days, which means people will be getting creative with their costumes. Some may not be easily recognizable, while others are predicted to be commonplace around the country.
This year, Google has made a spooky map dedicated to what costumes people are searching for the most.
Perhaps you'll find some inspiration on what or what not to wear.
Most popular searches nationally
Witch
Spider-man
Dinosaur
Stranger Things
Fairy
Pirate
Rabbit
Cheerleader
Cowboy
Harley Quinn
Clown
Vampire
1980s
Hocus Pocus
Pumpkin
Most popular searches by city
Anchorage, Alaska: Rabbit
Atlanta: Spider-Man
Boston: Dinosaur
Chicago: Stranger Things
Dallas: Dinosaur
Detroit: Witch
Honolulu: Maui (character from the Disney movie, Moana)
Houston: Witch
Las Vegas: Stranger Things
Los Angeles: Spider-Man
Miami: Rabbit
Nashville, Tennessee: Dinosaur
New Orleans: Witch
New York: Fairy
Philadelphia: Rabbit
Phoenix: Dinosaur
Pittsburgh: Pirate
Portland: Fairy
Seattle: Witch
Washington, D.C.: Dinosaur
