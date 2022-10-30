Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old boy missing from Apple Valley

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday night in Minnesota for a 2-year-old boy missing from Apple Valley.

The Apple Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find Shannon Yusef Ingram, who goes by Yusef, according to a statement from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Authorities described the toddler as Black with black hair and brown eyes and said he was last seen wearing a blue “Baby Shark” hoodie, gray jeans and blue slip-on shoes. Police did not share information on the toddler’s height or weight. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website listed Yusef as a girl, but the BCA said Yusef is a boy.

Authorities believe his noncustodial father, Shannon Dawayne Ingram, took him just before 6 p.m., according to the BCA. Police described Shannon Dawayne Ingram as a 30-year-old Black man with brown eyes, dreadlocks and a beard who is 5’10” tall and weighs 220 pounds.

The BCA said the vehicle associated with this incident was found in the 100 block of Ruth Street North, which is in St. Paul.

Anyone with information can contact the Dakota County Communication Center at 651-322-2323.