Slick conditions overnight cause crashes, spinouts across Minnesota

Slick conditions Friday evening into Saturday morning led to several crashes on roadways across Minnesota, causing several injuries and one death.

A 41-year-old Stillwater man was killed on I-694 in White Bear Lake Friday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol said he was driving westbound on the highway when he lost control of a Jeep Grand Cherokee and rolled into a ditch near an on-ramp.

He was not wearing a seat belt. A passenger in the car was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured in the crash.

The state patrol reported there was some snow and ice on the road at the time of the crash.

Between 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the State Patrol reports there were 117 crashes. Of those, 18 involved injuries. There were 33 spinouts and four jackknifed semis.

More snow is forecast to fall across Minnesota beginning Sunday into Monday, so law enforcement is reminding motorists to brush up on their winter driving skills.