Hunter rescued from swamp by St. Louis County deputies
A hunter in St. Louis County had to be rescued after being stuck in waist-deep water this weekend.
The rescue happened in Portage Township, south of Crane Lake Saturday evening. The hunter called 911 around 5:13 p.m. to say he was stuck and couldn't free himself.
The sheriff's office says it appears he was attempting to walk across a partially frozen swampy area. Local first responders located the hunter and successfully rescued him. He showed signs of hypothermia and was transported to a local hospital.
The sheriff's office reminds people to use good judgment and follow the Minnesota DNR's ice thickness guidelines when heading out this winter.
