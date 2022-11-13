Vikings get critical Allen turnovers, stun Bills 33-30 in OT

Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL's best teams, and the Minnesota Vikings completed their rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 on Sunday.

The Vikings took advantage of two turnovers by Allen, pulling ahead late in the fourth quarter when he mishandled a snap and fumbled in the end zone.

Greg Joseph put the Vikings ahead to stay by hitting a 33-yard field goal with 3:42 left in overtime. The game didn’t end until Allen, facing second and 10 at Minnesota’s 20, forced a pass over the middle intended for Gabe Davis, only to have Peterson intercept it a few yards into the end zone. He ran out and slid to the turf to end the game.

Kirk Cousins threw for 357 yards, and Justin Jefferson had a monster game with 10 catches for 193 yards for the NFC North-leading Vikings (8-2). Minnesota rallied to win when trailing with 2 1/2 minutes or less remaining in regulation for the fifth time this season.

The Bills (6-3) dropped out of the AFC lead with their second straight loss, this one a thriller that featured several momentum-turning plays in the final minute of regulation alone.

The Bills, clinging to a a 27-23 lead, appeared to have won when they stopped Cousins for no gain on fourth-and-goal from the half-yard line with 49 seconds remaining.

On the very next play, Allen muffed the snap from center Mitch Morse, and Minnesota linebacker Erik Hendricks dived into the end zone to recover it for a touchdown.

Allen overcame concerns about his injured throwing elbow by engineering a five-play, 69-yard drive to set up Tyler Bass' 29-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining.

Injuries

Vikings: Akyayleb Evans, starting in place of Cameron Dantz, who was placed on IR, did not return after sustaining a concussion in the first half. LT Christian Darrisaw was escorted up the tunnel to be evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter.

Bills: LB Tremaine Edmunds did not return after a groin injury in the first half. WR Jake Kumerow hurt an ankle, ending his day.

Up next

Vikings: Host Dallas next Sunday.

Bills: Host Cleveland next Sunday.