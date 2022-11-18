2022 FIFA World Cup starts Sunday. Here's how to watch

The countdown is on, men’s soccer fans: The 2022 FIFA World Cup starts Sunday.

Eight stadiums are set to fill in Qatar, the first Arab country in FIFA’s 92-year history to host the world’s biggest sporting event that occurs every four years.

Thirty-two teams will play. Team USA is back after not qualifying for 2018’s cup, missing the cut for the first time in more than three decades. The U.S. is in the Group B bracket for the Qatar tournament. It will play England, Iran and Wales.

Here’s Team USA’s schedule in Central Standard Time:

Wales on Monday, 1 p.m.

England on Friday Nov. 25, 1 p.m.

Iran on Tuesday Nov. 29, 1 p.m.

Find FIFA’s match schedule here.

Here’s how to watch any of the 64 games, which begin with a match between Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday and run through Sunday, Dec. 18:

Got cable? Fox Sports will show every match live on its Fox and FS1 channels. People can also log into Fox Sports App using their cable log-in.

Livestream on Fubo, which offers a free trial, and the first four days of matches on Peacock for free. Starting Thursday, Nov. 24 the service won’t stream the World Cup for free; fans will need to pay $4.99 per month.

Find YouTube highlights after games via the Fox Soccer account.

Ver en Español en vivo por Telemundo y Peacock.