Where to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup games in the Twin Cities

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is taking place in Doha, Qatar where 32 teams will compete in hopes of taking home the title.

The U.S. men’s soccer team has returned to the World Cup, and Minnesotans all around are planning on tuning in and rooting for their teams.

Bars, restaurants and venues across the Twin Cities are welcoming fans and hosting watch parties. Here are some of the top places to watch a World Cup game.

Places to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Twin Cities

Ninth Street Soccer and Coffee, located at 801 9th St SE in Minneapolis, is an indoor soccer park that will be having numerous events over the next few weeks celebrating the tournament. There also will be pick up soccer games after matches featuring the U.S. men’s soccer team.

Wes Burdine is the owner of The Black Hart of Saint Paul, located 1415 University Avenue West, where the next few weeks are everything World Cup.

“We will be open for every single game, even the 4 a.m. games, and I think we are the only bar in the state doing that,” Burdine said.

The bar will also have something called a passport program where customers are able to get drink discounts but also collect stamps, placing them in drawings for various prizes.

Tom’s Watch Bar, located at 609 Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis, has named themselves “World Soccer Headquarters Minneapolis.”

Operations Partner Jason Cooney said the bar will be an experience for people to come view the World Cup matches.

“We have additional hours we will be open for the game, and watch parties that are supported by Minnesota United. We are the official game day headquarters in Minneapolis, so we will for sure be a great viewing place for the World Cup,” Cooney said.

Brit’s Pub, a popular English bar and restaurant located at 1110 Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis, is selling tickets to viewing parties Nov. 25 and 29. Those are the only ticketed matches and the pub is accepting walk-in customers on a first-come, first-serve basis for other games.

Brew Hall at Allianz Field in St. Paul is hosting open viewing parties for the U.S. men’s team matches on Nov. 21, 25 and 28 starting from 11 a.m. with food and beverages on sale as well as 40 percent off store items for the Nov. 25 showing.

Both DelSur Empanadas locations will be playing all the matches for their customers to view. The location at The Market at Malcolm Yards, located at 503 30th Avenue SE in Minneapolis, will be opening earlier than their regular hours on Nov. 22, 26 and 28. For other games and regular viewing time, people are also welcomed to visit their Minnetonka location at 14725 Excelsior Blvd.

The Local, an Irish bar with Minneapolis locations at 931 Nicollet Mall and 1607 Park Place Blvd., is inviting people to either location to watch games with no cover charge.

Merlins Rest Pub, located at 3601 East Lake Street in Minneapolis, will be playing all matches over the next few weeks on the big screen and televisions throughout the pub.

Utepils Brewing, located at 225 Thomas Ave N in Minneapolis, will be showing select games and, with the support of MPLS City Soccer, a minor league soccer club, there will be some complimentary snacks and beer specials.