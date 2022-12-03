TikTok star Noodle the pug dies at age 14

Jonathan Graziano with his pug, Noodle, who died Friday at 14 years old. @jongraz/TikTok

TikTok star Noodle, a pug known for sleeping and forecasting the day's vibe, died Friday at the age of 14.

New York City-based Jonathan Graziano took to TikTok to announce the news to his 4.4 million followers the following day.

"This is incredibly sad. It's incredibly difficult," Graziano said teary-eyed. "It's a day that I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive."

Noodle died at his home in his arms, Graziano said.

"I want to encourage you to celebrate him while we're navigating this sadness," Graziano said. "He lived 14 and half years, which is about as long as you can hope a dog can and he made millions of people happy. What a run."

Noodle won over the internet with nearly daily videos of a game called "no bones." Graziano would hoist Noodle out of his bed and if the pug flopped back down, it was a "no-bones" day, warning people to take it easy and avoid risks. If he remained standing, it was a "bones" day, encouraging people to take risks and indulge.

Graziano and Noodle took a break from posting regular videos in late September. Graziano said a lot of traveling had worn him and Noodle down, citing Noodle's subpar condition.

"He's doing good not great," he said on Sept. 28 on Instagram. "We're working on great, but we're doing a little recalibration here."

A day later, he wrote, "He's 14 ¼ yrs old and as many of you know A LOT comes with that kind of age. We're just navigating some of the 'a lot' right now."

Noodle, who was adopted by Graziano at 7 1/2 years old, was not always consistent in being up to decide whether the day was a "bones" or "no-bones" day or going on his walks, but when he was, fans tuned in.

He will be missed.

