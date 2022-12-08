These are the words, movies and people that Americans searched for on Google in 2022

In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. Jeff Chiu/AP

The end of the year is nearing, and as usual, Google is recapping 2022's current events and trends with the most popular searches made through the platform.

These are the terms Americans searched the most.

Most popular searches overall

Wordle Election results Betty White Queen Elizabeth Bob Saget Ukraine Mega Millions Powerball numbers Anne Heche Jeffrey Dahmer

Most searched people

Johnny Depp Will Smith Amber Heard Antonio Brown Kari Lake Anna Sorokin (Delvey) Chris Rock Andrew Tate Adam Levine Serena Williams

Most searched current events

Election results Queen Elizabeth passing Ukraine Powerball numbers Hurricane Ian Monkeypox Texas school shooting Will Smith Oscars Johnny Depp verdict Roe v Wade

Most searched movies

Encanto Thor: Love and Thunder Top Gun: Maverick The Batman Everything Everywhere All at Once Black Adam Jurassic World Dominion Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Morbius Turning Red

Most searched TV shows

Euphoria Stranger Things The Watcher Inventing Anna House of the Dragon Moon Knight Yellowstone The Summer I Turned Pretty Obi-Wan Kenobi She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Most searched songs

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" - Encanto "Surface Pressure" - Encanto "Jiggle Jiggle" - Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux "Unholy" - Sam Smith and Kim Petras "As It Was" - Harry Styles "Running Up That Hill" - Kate Bush "Glimpse of Us" - Joji "About Damn Time" - Lizzo "Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift "What Else Can I Do" - Encanto

Most searched definitions

Rupee Oligarch Cacao Homer Recession Canny Foray Trove Saute Tacit

