These are the words, movies and people that Americans searched for on Google in 2022

Ayana Archie, NPR

In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif.
Jeff Chiu/AP

The end of the year is nearing, and as usual, Google is recapping 2022's current events and trends with the most popular searches made through the platform.

These are the terms Americans searched the most.

  1. Wordle

  2. Election results

  3. Betty White

  4. Queen Elizabeth

  5. Bob Saget

  6. Ukraine

  7. Mega Millions

  8. Powerball numbers

  9. Anne Heche

  10. Jeffrey Dahmer

Most searched people

  1. Johnny Depp

  2. Will Smith

  3. Amber Heard

  4. Antonio Brown

  5. Kari Lake

  6. Anna Sorokin (Delvey)

  7. Chris Rock

  8. Andrew Tate

  9. Adam Levine

  10. Serena Williams

Most searched current events

  1. Election results

  2. Queen Elizabeth passing

  3. Ukraine

  4. Powerball numbers

  5. Hurricane Ian

  6. Monkeypox

  7. Texas school shooting

  8. Will Smith Oscars

  9. Johnny Depp verdict

  10. Roe v Wade

Most searched movies

  1. Encanto

  2. Thor: Love and Thunder

  3. Top Gun: Maverick

  4. The Batman

  5. Everything Everywhere All at Once

  6. Black Adam

  7. Jurassic World Dominion

  8. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  9. Morbius

  10. Turning Red

Most searched TV shows

  1. Euphoria

  2. Stranger Things

  3. The Watcher

  4. Inventing Anna

  5. House of the Dragon

  6. Moon Knight

  7. Yellowstone

  8. The Summer I Turned Pretty

  9. Obi-Wan Kenobi

  10. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Most searched songs

  1. "We Don't Talk About Bruno" - Encanto

  2. "Surface Pressure" - Encanto

  3. "Jiggle Jiggle" - Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux

  4. "Unholy" - Sam Smith and Kim Petras

  5. "As It Was" - Harry Styles

  6. "Running Up That Hill" - Kate Bush

  7. "Glimpse of Us" - Joji

  8. "About Damn Time" - Lizzo

  9. "Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift

  10. "What Else Can I Do" - Encanto

Most searched definitions

  1. Rupee

  2. Oligarch

  3. Cacao

  4. Homer

  5. Recession

  6. Canny

  7. Foray

  8. Trove

  9. Saute

  10. Tacit

