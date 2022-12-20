Chisago County Sheriff's Office K9 dies in house fire

Three dogs, including a sheriff’s office K9, died in a house fire Monday in Chisago County.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was reported Monday afternoon at the home of Deputy Nate Fisher and his family in Nessel Township, west of Rush City.

First responders found the home engulfed in flames. The family was not home at the time, but three dogs — including sheriff’s office K9 Kyro, Fisher’s partner — were in the home and perished in the fire.

The cause of the fire, which destroyed the home, was not immediately released.

Chisago County deputies and representatives of other agencies escorted Kyro to an animal hospital in the Twin Cities, where the K9 “will be prepared for a proper goodbye with details to follow,” the sheriff's office said in a news release.

“We are forever grateful for K9 Deputy Kyro’s service and he will not be forgotten,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office Foundation set up an online fundraiser for the Fisher family, which had raised more than $68,000 as of mid-morning Tuesday.