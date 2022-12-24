1 killed, firefighter injured after Minneapolis fire

One person is dead and a firefighter hospitalized after a fire in Minneapolis Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded just after after 7 a.m. to the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue North.

They saw flames showing from the first and second floor of the vacant and boarded-up building, just around the corner from the Minneapolis Public Schools headquarters.

Crews found a victim on the first floor and began CPR after taking them out of the building. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Later a firefighter fell from the first floor to the basement. Fire officials say he stepped into a hole burned into the floor.

"We got very, very lucky the other firefighters were able to pull him out, but he has some significant burns,” Deputy Chief Kathleen Mullen told KARE-11.

The firefighter is being treated for second-degree and third-degree burns, according to the fire department.

Firefighters evacuated the building, and began battling the flames from outside the structure.

A Metro Transit bus was called in to provide heated shelter for fire crews during the bitterly cold temperatures.

The fire had not been extinguished as 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Its cause will be under investigation.