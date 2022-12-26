Where to hear music in the Twin Cities on New Year’s Eve

As we close the book on 2022, here are 10 music events throughout the Twin Cities to celebrate the start of 2023. For even more New Year’s Eve options, check The Current’s Gig List for additional shows you can take in on Dec. 31.

New Year’s Eve with Davina and the Vagabonds at Dakota

The smooth soul-pop confections of Davina and the Vagabonds have the early birds, the night owls, and the homebodies all covered with their New Year’s Eve shows at the Dakota. They have an early dinner show scheduled at 6 p.m., and follow that up with a festive cocktail show starting at 10:30 p.m. which includes a champagne toast at midnight. If you don’t feel like leaving home, catch a livestream of their late show from the comfort of your own couch.

6 p.m. dinner show $140; 10:30 p.m. cocktail show $100; 10:30 p.m. livestream $15

Snowta Night 2 Featuring Tipper at Armory

This two-night EDM extravaganza brings 2022 to a rousing, bass-driven close on Dec. 30-31. The second evening features celebrated London trip-hop, downtempo ambient DJ/producer Tipper. Joining Tipper is a range of DJs, including Kursa, KLO, Resonant Language, Boggdogg, Base2, MikeRat and Conduit.

Doors and showtime at 6 p.m., $99 general admission, $129 VIP tickets

New Year’s Eve Day Brunch with Cornbread Harris Ensemble at Icehouse

Not all of us can stay up until midnight, but if you still want to enjoy some live music, the Icehouse has the perfect show for you. Beginning at 11 a.m., you can hear Minneapolis music legend Cornbread Harris as you take in a tasty, hearty brunch. (If late-night dance parties are more your thing, Icehouse has you covered as well, with Soul Friday: Collective Renewal New Year's Eve Party for Queer Women of Color and Friends beginning at 9 p.m.)

11 a.m.-2 p.m., $5 reservation fee which goes directly to the artist

Honky Tonk New Year’s Eve at Turf Club

The Turf gets countrified this NYE, as locals Cole Diamond, Turn Turn Turn, and Molly Brandt put on a festive hoe-down. Diamond will bring the classic outlaw country sound; Turn Turn Turn’s glorious Americana harmonies accent a smooth blend of folk, pop, and country; along with Brandt’s lyrical storytelling and stirring country sound.

Doors at 7 p.m., showtime at 8 p.m. $15 advance tickets, $20 at the door

The ’80s New Year’s Eve with DJ Jake Rudh at First Avenue

The celebrated Transmission dance party celebrates music of the ‘80s to ring in the new year. Led by The Current’s Transmission host Jake Rudh, this party will have the iconic checkered dancefloor of First Ave filled with revelers reliving the familiar hit songs from their youth — or, gasp, their parents’ youth.

9 p.m. doors and start time, $20 advance, $25 at the door

Kiss Me – A ’90s New Year’s Eve at 7th St. Entry

Next door to First Ave’s ‘80s-themed dance party, the Entry hosts a ‘90s night featuring massive hits from across all the genres presented by the DJs from You Oughta Know.

Doors at 8 p.m., showtime at 9 p.m., $22 advance tickets, $25 at the door

Frogleg New Years at Fine Line

Minneapolis’ Frogleg’s fusion of rock, reggae, bluegrass, soul, Americana and folk should go over perfectly at the Fine Line’s New Year’s Eve celebration. Also on the bill, Jaedyn James’ rich, soaring vocals will fill the club and get the crowd dancing for this NYE party hosted by beatbox extraordinaire Heatbox.

Door time at 7 p.m., showtime at 8 p.m., $25 advance, $30 at the door, $50 reserved balcony seating

Brothers Entertainment New Years at Palace Theatre

The Palace highlights the breakout talents of the local Somali music community on New Year’s Eve, including Ilkacase, Sharma Boy, Kiin Jama, and Hodan Abdirahman. DJ Flavio, DJ Feermo, DJ Cash and DJ Naciim will spin tunes throughout the festivities.

Doors at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m., $83 general admission, $68 balcony, $200 VIP tickets

New Years at Mortimer’s Featuring Dumpster Juice

If you prefer your New Year’s Eve party loud, messy and chaotic, then get yourself to Mort’s for Dumpster Juice, Virgin Whores and Silt. Boisterous, high-octane rock ‘n’ roll, cheap drinks, and no frills will be the themes for a night to leave your ears ringing and your mind reeling long into 2023.

Doors at 9 p.m., showtime at 9:30 p.m., $10

New Year’s Eve with Sleeping Jesus at The Hook & Ladder

To craft a blissful noise to help usher in the new year, the Hook has booked the ethereal dream pop sounds of Sleeping Jesus, psych rockers the Immaculate Beings, and post-punk indie rock band Present Company. There will also be DJ sets by Pill Collin$ & The Bean to add to the festivities.