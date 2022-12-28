Top 89 of 2022: Top Minnesota songs and albums
Staff | The Current
Here are The Current staff’s picks for the top Minnesota singles and albums of 2022.
Top Minnesota Singles
Hippo Campus – “Ride or Die”
Durry – “Losers Club”
Cloud Cult – “One Way Out of a Hole”
Chastity Brown – “Wonderment”
Ondara – “A Nocturnal Heresy”
Joe Rainey – “Bezhigo”
Trampled by Turtles - “It's So Hard To Hold On”
Raffaella – “BLONDE”
Ber – “Boys Who Kiss You In Their Car”
LASKA – “Funhouse”
Miloe – “Gaps”
Dua Saleh – “macrodosing”
Polica – “Alive”
Colin Bracewell – “Making Me Crazy”
Jeremy Messersmith – “666”
Top Minnesota Albums & EPs
Trampled by Turtles – Alpenglow
Chastity Brown – Sing To the Walls
Cloud Cult – Metamorphosis
Ondara – Spanish Villager No: 3
Dua Saleh – Crossover EP
Hippo Campus – LP3
Polica – Madness
The Cactus Blossoms – One Day
Miloe – Gaps EP
Night Moves – The Redaction EP
Raffaella – LIVE, RAFF, LOVE (Act I) EP
Joe Rainey – Niineta
Scrunchies – Feral Coast
S. Carey – Break Me Open
Ber – And I’m Still Thinking About That EP
