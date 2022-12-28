Music

Top 89 of 2022: Top Minnesota songs and albums

Left to right: Chastity Brown, Hippo Campus
Staff | The Current

Here are The Current staff’s picks for the top Minnesota singles and albums of 2022.

Top Minnesota Singles

  1. Hippo Campus – “Ride or Die”  

  2. Durry – “Losers Club”  

  3. Cloud Cult – “One Way Out of a Hole”

  4. Chastity Brown – “Wonderment” 

  5. Ondara – “A Nocturnal Heresy” 

  6. Joe Rainey – “Bezhigo” 

  7. Trampled by Turtles - “It's So Hard To Hold On” 

  8. Raffaella – “BLONDE” 

  9. Ber – “Boys Who Kiss You In Their Car” 

  10. LASKA – “Funhouse”  

  11. Miloe – “Gaps” 

  12. Dua Saleh – “macrodosing”

  13. Polica – “Alive” 

  14. Colin Bracewell – “Making Me Crazy”  

  15. Jeremy Messersmith – “666” 

Top Minnesota Albums & EPs

  1. Trampled by Turtles – Alpenglow

  2. Chastity Brown – Sing To the Walls

  3. Cloud Cult – Metamorphosis

  4. Ondara – Spanish Villager No: 3

  5. Dua Saleh – Crossover EP

  6. Hippo Campus – LP3

  7. Polica – Madness

  8. The Cactus Blossoms – One Day

  9. Miloe – Gaps EP

  10. Night Moves – The Redaction EP

  11. Raffaella – LIVE, RAFF, LOVE (Act I) EP

  12. Joe Rainey – Niineta

  13. Scrunchies – Feral Coast

  14. S. Carey – Break Me Open

  15. Ber – And I’m Still Thinking About That EP

