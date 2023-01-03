Delta jet goes partially off taxiway after landing

Airport officials say a Delta Airlines jet arriving at Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport Tuesday evening went partially off a taxiway. Crews helped passengers off the plane, officials said.

Delta said there were 147 passengers on board and no customers were injured.

The flight left San Jose del Cabo, the international airport that serves the Mexican resort area of Los Cabos, Tuesday afternoon for the four hour flight to the Twin Cities.

In a tweet, MSP officials said the nose gear of the Airbus A320 went off the taxiway at around 6:40 p.m.

Delta spokesperson Jessica Merrill said in an email the aircraft landed without incident, but the nose gear went off the taxiway “while turning toward the gate due to icy conditions.” Merrill said passengers were transported to the terminal from the plane.

The airport's runways closed an hour later due to freezing drizzle, and the airport said the move was "unrelated" to the earlier mishap.