Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks announce show at U.S Bank

Music legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, two of the most loved and universally respected entertainers of all time, announce one unforgettable evening of live music at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Friday, Nov. 10. The spectacular one-night show marks the first time the two have performed on the same stage in Minnesota.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Monday, January 9 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Verizon customers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 p.m. Verizon customers will be notified through email.

Billy Joel

New York’s quintessential son, Billy Joel, is one of the greatest musicians of our time. Joel ranks as one of the most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history. The singer, songwriter, and composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-

selling solo artist. Joel’s songs have acted as personal and cultural touchstones for millions of people across five decades.

Joel’s biggest hits include “Uptown Girl,” “Just The Way You Are,” “The Longest Time,” and “Vienna,” among others. In 2016, the Library of Congress selected “Piano Man” for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its “cultural, historic, and artistic significance.”

Joel is also the recipient of six Grammy Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award. Joel has received the RIAA’s Diamond Award twice for “Greatest Hits Volume I & Volume II” and “The Stranger.” Joel has been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and has received numerous industry awards, including a Tony Award for “Movin’ Out,” a Broadway musical based on Joel’s music.

Joel has also performed alongside other music greats at two of Madison Square Garden’s most extraordinary benefit concerts – “12-12-12, The Concert For Sandy Relief,” which raised awareness and money for those affected by Hurricane Sandy and “The Concert for New York City,” which was held to help aid 9/11 victims and heroes.

Stevie Nicks

Legendary singer, songwriter and storyteller Stevie Nicks is one of rock and roll’s most successful, inimitable, and groundbreaking artists. As a multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning solo artist and member of Fleetwood Mac, she is the first woman to have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice and has collectively sold more than 140 million albums.

Having captivated audiences for decades with her iconic live performances, distinctive songwriting, and constant cultural influence, Nicks continues to be an inspiration and mentor to younger performers. A member of Fleetwood Mac since 1974, the band’s enduring spirit stands for an incredible body of music – including Rumours, one of the best-selling albums of all time – that has connected with generations of people all over the world for more than 50 years.

In October 2020, Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert was released at select cinemas, drive ins and exhibition spaces around the world for two nights only. The sold-out film offered audiences a virtual front row seat to the magic Nicks brought on her sold-out 24 Karat Gold Tour.