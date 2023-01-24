Police say 10-year-old St. Paul girl missing since Jan. 20

The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 10-year-old girl.

Ariyah Lewis was last seen Jan. 20, when she walked away from a house near the 1200 block of 7th Street in St. Paul.

Ariyah Lewis, 10, has been missing since Jan. 20, 2023. Call 911 with any information. Courtesy photo

She was wearing a beige jogging suit with patches on her sweatshirt and a black winter jacket. She had French braids in her hair and was carrying multiple plastic bags.

Authorities say if you’ve seen her or know where she may be, call 911 or the police department at 651-291-1111.