Monticello City Hall, community center closed after truck crashes into building

The city hall and community center in Monticello were closed Thursday after a pickup truck drove into the building.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 8 a.m. Deputies found that a truck had crashed through the east doors of the building on Walnut Street, which also houses the Monticello Senior Center.

The man driving the truck — the only person in the vehicle — was taken to a hospital with what authorities said were non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office did not report any other injuries, and there was no immediate word on the extent of damage to the building. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Monticello City Hall, the community center and the senior center are closed until further notice.