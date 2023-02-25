Man dead after being shot by Duluth Police

A 34-year-old man died after he was shot by a Duluth police officer who was trying to arrest him.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of East Third Street in the city's Endion neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said the man, who was being arrested for felony threats of violence, had a knife.

“Officers attempted to de-escalate the incident with verbal communication, as well as less lethal options, which included a Taser and 40-mm sponge rounds,” Ceynowa said during a news briefing.

Ceynowa said the man charged at the officers with the knife, and an officer shot him.

The incident was captured on police body cameras, according to Ceynowa.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will investigate the shooting.