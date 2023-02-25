Pilot killed in Duluth plane crash

Authorities have identified the man killed in a small plane crash Friday afternoon in Duluth.

David Rathbun, 52, of Hermantown was the only person in the aircraft.

Witnesses called 911 after seeing the plane go down around four p.m.

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay said the aircraft was found partially submerged in the St. Louis River near Grassy Point.

No structures, including the nearby Bong Bridge, were damaged.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.