Stillwater police: suspect killed after firing at officers

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a Stillwater police officer shot a suspect Saturday afternoon.

The Police Chief says the man was involved in a shootout with officers. He says an unknown number of people were injured but their exact conditions were unknown. No officers were hurt.

The Stillwater police covered the area of a fatal shooting involving an officer in Stillwater, Minn. on March 4. Feven Gerezgiher | MPR News

This is a developing story.