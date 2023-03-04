Stillwater police: suspect killed after firing at officers
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a Stillwater police officer shot a suspect Saturday afternoon.
The Police Chief says the man was involved in a shootout with officers. He says an unknown number of people were injured but their exact conditions were unknown. No officers were hurt.
This is a developing story.
