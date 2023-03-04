Crime, Law and Justice

Stillwater police: suspect killed after firing at officers

MPR News Staff
Stillwater, Minn.
view of an apartment complex
Police fatally shot a suspect at the apartment complex "Curve Crest Villas" in Stillwater, Minn. on March 4.
Feven Gerezgiher | MPR News

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a Stillwater police officer shot a suspect Saturday afternoon.

The Police Chief says the man was involved in a shootout with officers. He says an unknown number of people were injured but their exact conditions were unknown. No officers were hurt.

police tape and police cars on the side
The Stillwater police covered the area of a fatal shooting involving an officer in Stillwater, Minn. on March 4.
Feven Gerezgiher | MPR News

This is a developing story.

