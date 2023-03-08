Minnesota Historical Society, union reach tentative agreement on first contract

Workers at the Minnesota Historical Society have reached a tentative agreement on a first union contract.

The three-year deal between the historical society and AFSCME Local 3173 follows months of negotiations that started after the employees moved to unionize. It still needs to be ratified by union members.

“This is an excellent first contract that will benefit MNHS staff greatly, and we are so proud of the years of hard work that our members have done to make this possible,” the union said Wednesday in a statement posted to Facebook.

Minnesota Historical Society leadership said the agreement is “consistent with our strategic plan, which calls for fair, sustainable market-based compensation for all staff.”

“This is the product of months of hard work, and we thank the teams for their dedication to our mission and to each other,” the MNHS statement said.

That statement reported that the tentative agreement includes defined pay increases and a minimum wage of $18 an hour.

The union includes about 250 Historical Society workers statewide, including tour guides, archivists and maintenance employees.

AFSCME Council 5 issued a statement lauding the “fair and equitable” contract, stating that Historical Society “workers from across our state, from Moorhead to the North Shore and the Twin Cities area to Montevideo, will live more dignified lives because of this union contract.”

A timeline for a ratification vote was not immediately announced.