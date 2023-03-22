Want to find ways to give back, celebrate and build community during Ramadan? Here’s a list of free and ticketed events across Minnesota
Muslims across the world will soon begin observing Ramadan, a month of prayer, fasting, and charity. Muslim communities in Minnesota will host events the next several weeks to commemorate the holy month.
Ramadan will begin on the evening of Wednesday, March 22, with the first fast starting Thursday, March 23. It will end with a worldwide celebration of Eid al-Fitr tentatively on Friday, April 21. The holiday commemorates the month when the Qur’an, the Islamic holy book, was first revealed more than a thousand years ago.
Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic 12-month calendar. The calendar is a lunar cycle, so Ramadan falls at different times each year.
Observing Muslims who are physically capable abstain from food and drink daily from dawn until sunset during Ramadan. Along with fasting, Muslims spend the month bettering themselves and treating others with kindness. They also pray throughout the day and night and read the Qur’an.
MPR News is Member Supported
What does that mean? The news, analysis and community conversation found here is funded by donations from individuals. Make a gift of any amount today to support this resource for everyone.
At sunset, Muslims break their fast with family, friends, or on their own. Muslim-led organizations and mosques typically host free iftars, or breaking of the fast, for Muslims to come together for food, prayer, and community.
Mosques and Muslim organizations also host fundraisers, volunteer events, and halaqas, or classes about Islam. In the evenings after breaking their fast, Muslims often attend their local mosque for taraweeh, the night prayer.
Sahan Journal compiled a calendar of events at mosques and local organizations. We’ve confirmed these events with the host, but your local mosque may be holding more events.
Do you have a Ramadan community event to add to this calendar? Please reach out to hansari@sahanjournal.com (use the subject line “Ramadan 2023”), and we’ll plan to add it to our directory.
Here’s how you can celebrate Ramadan in Minnesota this year:
Wednesday, March 22
Sisters Need a Place (SNAP) Pamper Yourself Ramadan Night
Location/time: 5 p.m. at ZaRah, 1200 West Broadway Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Cost: Free
Contact: Zakkiya Abdulwahid-Selby at zabdulwahid-selby@sistersneedaplace.org
Thursday, March 23
Rabata’s weekly iftar for women and girls, ongoing event
Location/time: 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126
Cost: Free
Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org
Saturday, March 25
NorthWest Islamic Community Center annual Ramadan fundraiser
Location/time: 5:30 p.m. at 3300 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth, MN 55447
Cost: Free
Contact: Hebba Aburia at (612) 298-0567 or office.manager@nwiccmn.org
Al-Amal School Ramadan fundraiser
Location/time: 5 p.m. at Mounds View Community Center, 5394 Edgewood Dr, Mounds View, MN 55112
Contact: info@al-amal.org or (763) 571-8886
Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar across Minnesota, ongoing event
Location/time: Find a full list of dates, locations and times here for several events occurring across the state.
Cost: Free, but register here
Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or (412) 638-0680
Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event
Location/time: 7 p.m. at the Islamic Center of Twin Ports, 145 West Winona Street Duluth, MN 55803
Cost: Free, but register here
Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or (412) 638-0680
Sunday, March 26
Rabata’s halaqa Sundays for women and girls, ongoing event
Location/time: 1:30 p.m. at 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126
Cost: Free
Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org. Classes led by Tamara Gray.
Wednesday, March 29
Islamic Relief iftar
Location/time: 6 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Minneapolis West, 3131 Campus Dr, Plymouth, MN 55441
Cost: $45 ticket if bought in advance, $55 at the door. Iftar provided.
Contact: Abdullah Fadhli at (708) 247-4581 or Muhammad Hafeez (312) 728-0114
Thursday, March 30
Rabata’s weekly iftar for women and girls, ongoing event
Location/time: 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126
Cost: Free
Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org
Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event
Location/time: 7 p.m. at Masjid At-Taqwa, 1608 Como Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55108
Cost: Free, but register here
Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or (412) 638-0680
Saturday, April 1
ARAHA: The American Relief Agency for the Horn of Africa (ARAHA) drought fundraiser iftar
Location/time: 5:30 p.m. at John P. Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill St. NE Columbia Heights, MN 55421
Cost: $30 for general admission
Contact: Muna Scekomar muna@araha.org
Building Blocks of Islam iftar
Location/time: 6 p.m. at Mounds View Community Center, 5394 Edgewood Dr, Mounds View, MN 55112
Cost: Free, but register here
Contact: info@thebuildingblocks.org
Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event
Location/time: 7:15 p.m. at Wisdom House, 222 East Walnut Street, Mankato, MN 56001
Cost: Free, but register here
Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or (412) 638-0680
Sunday, April 2
Council on American-Islamic Relations Minnesota Annual Iftar
Location/time: 5:30 p.m. at the University of Minnesota Coffman Union, 300 Washington Avenue Southeast Minneapolis, MN 55455
Cost: Free
Contact: RSVP here
Muslim American Society Food Shelf, ongoing event
Location/time: 11 a.m. at 15400 S Robert Trail, Rosemount, MN 55068, every second Sunday of the month
Cost: Free food distribution on a first-come, first-served basis
Contact: (651) 252-1186
Rabata’s halaqa Sundays for women and girls, ongoing event
Location/time: 1:30 p.m. at 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126
Cost: Free
Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org. Classes led by Tamara Gray.
Tuesday, April 4
Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event
Location/time: 6 p.m. at the Muslim American Society in Maple Grove, 10186 Lancaster Ln. N, Maple Grove, MN 55369
Cost: Free, but register here
Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or (412) 638-0680
Wednesday, April 5
Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event
Location/time: 6:30 p.m. at the Muslim American Society in Blaine, 12175 Aberdeen Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449
Cost: Free, but register here
Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or (412) 638-0680
Thursday, April 6
Rabata’s weekly iftar for women and girls, ongoing event
Location/time: 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126
Cost: Free
Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org
Friday, April 7
Inspire Community iftar
Location/time: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55431
Cost: To be determined
Contact: Find updates about the event here
Islamic Resource Group iftar
Location/time: 6:30 p.m. at the Islamic Center of Minnesota, 1401 Gardena Ave. NE, Fridley, MN 55432
Cost: $20 general admission, $50 per family
Contact: irg@irgmn.org
Saturday, April 8
Muslim American Society Food Shelf, ongoing event
Location/time: 11 a.m. at 1608 Como Ave, St Paul, MN 55108. Every second Sunday of the month.
Cost: Free food distribution on a first-come, first-served basis
Contact: (651) 252-1186
Sunday, April 9
Rabata’s halaqa Sundays for women and girls, ongoing event
Location/time: 1:30 p.m. at 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126
Cost: Free
Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org, classes led by Tamara Gray
Wednesday, April 12
Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event
Location/time: 6:30 p.m. at the Muslim American Society South Metro Islamic Center, 15400 South Robert Trail, Rosemount, MN 55068
Cost: Free, but register here
Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or (412) 638-0680
Thursday, April 13
Rabata’s weekly iftar for women and girls, ongoing event
Location/time: 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126
Cost: Free
Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org
Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event
Location/Time: 6:30 p.m. at the Faribault Islamic Center, 1201 Division St W, Faribault, MN 55021
Cost: Free, but register here.
Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or 412-638-0680
Friday, April 14
Sisters Need a Place (SNAP) Ramadan fundraiser
Location/time: 6 p.m. at the SNAP House, 2411 N Lyndale Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Cost: Free
Contact: Zakkiya Abdulwahid-Selby at zabdulwahid-selby@sistersneedaplace.org
Saturday, April 15
Minnesota Deaf Muslim Community’s iftar
Location/time: 6 p.m. at the Rabata Cultural Center, 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126
Cost: $25 per ticket, childcare is available for $10
Contact: RSVP here
Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event
Location/time: 6:45 p.m. at the Turkish American Society, 6565 Oakley Drive NE, Minneapolis, MN
Cost: Free, but register here
Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or (412) 638-0680
Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event
Location/time: 6:45 p.m. at the Rochester Muslim Community Circle, Two Discovery Square, Rochester, MN 55902
Cost: Free, but register here
Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or (412) 638-0680
April 16, 2023
Rabata’s halaqa Sundays for women and girls, ongoing event
Location/time: 1:30 p.m. at 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126
Cost: Free
Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org, classes led by Tamara Gray
April 20, 2023
Rabata’s weekly iftar for women and girls, ongoing event
Location/time: 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126
Cost: Free
Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org