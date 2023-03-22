Muslims across the world will soon begin observing Ramadan, a month of prayer, fasting, and charity. Muslim communities in Minnesota will host events the next several weeks to commemorate the holy month.

Ramadan will begin on the evening of Wednesday, March 22, with the first fast starting Thursday, March 23. It will end with a worldwide celebration of Eid al-Fitr tentatively on Friday, April 21. The holiday commemorates the month when the Qur’an, the Islamic holy book, was first revealed more than a thousand years ago.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic 12-month calendar. The calendar is a lunar cycle, so Ramadan falls at different times each year.

Observing Muslims who are physically capable abstain from food and drink daily from dawn until sunset during Ramadan. Along with fasting, Muslims spend the month bettering themselves and treating others with kindness. They also pray throughout the day and night and read the Qur’an.

At sunset, Muslims break their fast with family, friends, or on their own. Muslim-led organizations and mosques typically host free iftars, or breaking of the fast, for Muslims to come together for food, prayer, and community.

Mosques and Muslim organizations also host fundraisers, volunteer events, and halaqas, or classes about Islam. In the evenings after breaking their fast, Muslims often attend their local mosque for taraweeh, the night prayer.

Sahan Journal compiled a calendar of events at mosques and local organizations. We’ve confirmed these events with the host, but your local mosque may be holding more events.

Do you have a Ramadan community event to add to this calendar? Please reach out to hansari@sahanjournal.com (use the subject line “Ramadan 2023”), and we’ll plan to add it to our directory.

Here’s how you can celebrate Ramadan in Minnesota this year:

Wednesday, March 22

Location/time: 5 p.m. at ZaRah, 1200 West Broadway Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55411

Cost: Free

Contact: Zakkiya Abdulwahid-Selby at zabdulwahid-selby@sistersneedaplace.org

Thursday, March 23

Rabata’s weekly iftar for women and girls, ongoing event

Location/time: 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126

Cost: Free

Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org

Saturday, March 25

Location/time: 5:30 p.m. at 3300 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth, MN 55447

Cost: Free

Contact: Hebba Aburia at (612) 298-0567 or office.manager@nwiccmn.org

Location/time: 5 p.m. at Mounds View Community Center, 5394 Edgewood Dr, Mounds View, MN 55112

Contact: info@al-amal.org or (763) 571-8886

Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar across Minnesota, ongoing event

Location/time: Find a full list of dates, locations and times here for several events occurring across the state.

Cost: Free, but register here

Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or (412) 638-0680

Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event

Location/time: 7 p.m. at the Islamic Center of Twin Ports, 145 West Winona Street Duluth, MN 55803

Cost: Free, but register here

Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or (412) 638-0680

Sunday, March 26

Rabata’s halaqa Sundays for women and girls, ongoing event

Location/time: 1:30 p.m. at 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126

Cost: Free

Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org. Classes led by Tamara Gray.

Wednesday, March 29

Location/time: 6 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Minneapolis West, 3131 Campus Dr, Plymouth, MN 55441

Cost: $45 ticket if bought in advance, $55 at the door. Iftar provided.

Contact: Abdullah Fadhli at (708) 247-4581 or Muhammad Hafeez (312) 728-0114

Thursday, March 30

Rabata’s weekly iftar for women and girls, ongoing event

Location/time: 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126

Cost: Free

Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org

Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event

Location/time: 7 p.m. at Masjid At-Taqwa, 1608 Como Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55108

Cost: Free, but register here

Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or (412) 638-0680

Saturday, April 1

Location/time: 5:30 p.m. at John P. Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill St. NE Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Cost: $30 for general admission

Contact: Muna Scekomar muna@araha.org

Location/time: 6 p.m. at Mounds View Community Center, 5394 Edgewood Dr, Mounds View, MN 55112

Cost: Free, but register here

Contact: info@thebuildingblocks.org

Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event

Location/time: 7:15 p.m. at Wisdom House, 222 East Walnut Street, Mankato, MN 56001

Cost: Free, but register here

Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or (412) 638-0680

Sunday, April 2

Location/time: 5:30 p.m. at the University of Minnesota Coffman Union, 300 Washington Avenue Southeast Minneapolis, MN 55455

Cost: Free

Contact: RSVP here

Muslim American Society Food Shelf, ongoing event

Location/time: 11 a.m. at 15400 S Robert Trail, Rosemount, MN 55068, every second Sunday of the month

Cost: Free food distribution on a first-come, first-served basis

Contact: (651) 252-1186

Rabata’s halaqa Sundays for women and girls, ongoing event

Location/time: 1:30 p.m. at 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126

Cost: Free

Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org. Classes led by Tamara Gray.

Tuesday, April 4

Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event

Location/time: 6 p.m. at the Muslim American Society in Maple Grove, 10186 Lancaster Ln. N, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Cost: Free, but register here

Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or (412) 638-0680

Wednesday, April 5

Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event

Location/time: 6:30 p.m. at the Muslim American Society in Blaine, 12175 Aberdeen Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449

Cost: Free, but register here

Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or (412) 638-0680

Thursday, April 6

Rabata’s weekly iftar for women and girls, ongoing event

Location/time: 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126

Cost: Free

Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org

Friday, April 7

Location/time: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55431

Cost: To be determined

Contact: Find updates about the event here

Location/time: 6:30 p.m. at the Islamic Center of Minnesota, 1401 Gardena Ave. NE, Fridley, MN 55432

Cost: $20 general admission, $50 per family

Contact: irg@irgmn.org

Saturday, April 8

Muslim American Society Food Shelf, ongoing event

Location/time: 11 a.m. at 1608 Como Ave, St Paul, MN 55108. Every second Sunday of the month.

Cost: Free food distribution on a first-come, first-served basis

Contact: (651) 252-1186

Sunday, April 9

Rabata’s halaqa Sundays for women and girls, ongoing event

Location/time: 1:30 p.m. at 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126

Cost: Free

Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org, classes led by Tamara Gray

Wednesday, April 12

Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event

Location/time: 6:30 p.m. at the Muslim American Society South Metro Islamic Center, 15400 South Robert Trail, Rosemount, MN 55068

Cost: Free, but register here

Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or (412) 638-0680

Thursday, April 13

Rabata’s weekly iftar for women and girls, ongoing event

Location/time: 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126

Cost: Free

Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org

Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event

Location/Time: 6:30 p.m. at the Faribault Islamic Center, 1201 Division St W, Faribault, MN 55021

Cost: Free, but register here.

Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or 412-638-0680

Friday, April 14

Location/time: 6 p.m. at the SNAP House, 2411 N Lyndale Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55411

Cost: Free

Contact: Zakkiya Abdulwahid-Selby at zabdulwahid-selby@sistersneedaplace.org

Saturday, April 15

Location/time: 6 p.m. at the Rabata Cultural Center, 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126

Cost: $25 per ticket, childcare is available for $10

Contact: RSVP here

Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event

Location/time: 6:45 p.m. at the Turkish American Society, 6565 Oakley Drive NE, Minneapolis, MN

Cost: Free, but register here

Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or (412) 638-0680

Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event

Location/time: 6:45 p.m. at the Rochester Muslim Community Circle, Two Discovery Square, Rochester, MN 55902

Cost: Free, but register here

Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or (412) 638-0680

April 16, 2023

Rabata’s halaqa Sundays for women and girls, ongoing event

Location/time: 1:30 p.m. at 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126

Cost: Free

Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org, classes led by Tamara Gray

April 20, 2023

Rabata’s weekly iftar for women and girls, ongoing event

Location/time: 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126

Cost: Free

Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org