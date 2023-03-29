Almost three years after abandoning the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct building, the city of Minneapolis will hold listening sessions to decide whether to keep the building at its former location or construct a new building several blocks away.

The old 3rd Precinct building at the intersection of Lake Street and Minnehaha Avenue was set on fire and damaged following unrest after George Floyd’s murder by a then-Minneapolis police officer.

A sign demanding justice for George Floyd hangs from a security fence around the burnt-out 3rd Police Precinct on the second anniversary of the police murder of Floyd on May 25, 2022. Two years after unrest and protests gripped the city and the world, the police precinct remains badly damaged. Tim Evans for MPR News 2022

City staff identified two potential sites for the new 3rd Precinct after an assessment that was completed in December. Since May 2020, 3rd Precinct officers have been working out of a downtown location.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement that he expects debate, but that everyone must agree that “there should be a 3rd Precinct building in the 3rd Precinct.”

Rehabbing the former precinct site at 3000 Minnehaha Ave. S. would cost up to $12 million, according to the city. Renderings of the site show the existing building alongside a new parking ramp and entryway on Lake Street, although the city hasn’t decided exactly what the buildings would look like.

Renderings provided by the City of Minneapolis show what the 3rd Precinct building could look like if built in its existing location, 3000 Minnehaha Ave. S. City of Minneapolis

The other possible site for a new precinct is located on city-owned land at 2600 Minnehaha Ave. S. The city says it would cost $22-26 million to build. Both sites could include office space for community organization and community meeting spaces.

Renderings provided by the City of Minneapolis show what the 3rd Precinct Minneapolis Police Department building could look like if the city builds in a new location, 2600 Minnehaha Ave. S. City of Minneapolis

The first listening session targets business owners and is scheduled for April 11 at The Hook and Ladder Theater next to the former precinct. Three more sessions for residents are planned for April, including one at the Midtown Global Market and another at Roosevelt High School. The city will also put up a website where residents can get information about the project and submit an online survey.

The mayor and council will make the final decision on the new precinct's location sometime this year.

Business owner session: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis

General public session: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis

General public session: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 15 at Roosevelt High School, 4029 S. 28th Ave., Minneapolis

General public session: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. Location to be determined.