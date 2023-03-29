Where should Minneapolis build its new 3rd Precinct building?
Almost three years after abandoning the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct building, the city of Minneapolis will hold listening sessions to decide whether to keep the building at its former location or construct a new building several blocks away.
The old 3rd Precinct building at the intersection of Lake Street and Minnehaha Avenue was set on fire and damaged following unrest after George Floyd’s murder by a then-Minneapolis police officer.
City staff identified two potential sites for the new 3rd Precinct after an assessment that was completed in December. Since May 2020, 3rd Precinct officers have been working out of a downtown location.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement that he expects debate, but that everyone must agree that “there should be a 3rd Precinct building in the 3rd Precinct.”
Rehabbing the former precinct site at 3000 Minnehaha Ave. S. would cost up to $12 million, according to the city. Renderings of the site show the existing building alongside a new parking ramp and entryway on Lake Street, although the city hasn’t decided exactly what the buildings would look like.
The other possible site for a new precinct is located on city-owned land at 2600 Minnehaha Ave. S. The city says it would cost $22-26 million to build. Both sites could include office space for community organization and community meeting spaces.
The first listening session targets business owners and is scheduled for April 11 at The Hook and Ladder Theater next to the former precinct. Three more sessions for residents are planned for April, including one at the Midtown Global Market and another at Roosevelt High School. The city will also put up a website where residents can get information about the project and submit an online survey.
The mayor and council will make the final decision on the new precinct's location sometime this year.
Business owner session: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis
General public session: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis
General public session: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 15 at Roosevelt High School, 4029 S. 28th Ave., Minneapolis
General public session: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. Location to be determined.