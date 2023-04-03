Suni Lee suspends training amid health concerns; still eying Paris Olympics bid

Sunisa Lee, the St. Paul native and 2020 women’s all-around gymnastics champion, said Monday she’s dealing with a health issue related to her kidneys that’s forced her to suspend training, but added that she was committed to pursuing a spot in next year’s Olympic games in Paris.

“I have been dealing with a non-gymnastics health related issue involving my kidneys. For my safety the medical team did not clear me to train and compete over the last few weeks,” Lee, the first U.S. Olympian of Hmong descent, wrote on Twitter.

“I am blessed and thankful to be working with the best specialized medical team to treat and manage my diagnosis. My focus at this time is my health and recovery,” she added.

She added: “I will not stop pursuing my dreams for a bid to Paris in 2024. In fact, this experience has sharpened my vision for the future.”

Lee became the fifth straight American woman to earn the Olympic title when she edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil after U.S. teammate and 2016 Olympic champion Simone Biles took herself out of the competition to focus on her mental health.