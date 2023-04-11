Police seek help finding missing Columbia Heights 13-year-old

Law enforcement authorities are seeking the public’s help finding a Columbia Heights, Minn., girl who was last seen leaving her home Saturday at about 4 p.m.

Mareanna Amirah Andrews-Cohen, 13, is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 115 pounds, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

She was last seen wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt with black jean shorts. Mareanna is known to visit North Commons Park in Minneapolis and use the Brooklyn Center Transit Center, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about Mareanna should call Anoka County dispatch at (763) 427-1212 or 911.