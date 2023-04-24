Jets agree on deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers
After six weeks of waiting, Aaron Rodgers is leaving behind his brilliant legacy in Green Bay and heading to the bright lights — and massive expectations — of the Big Apple.
The New York Jets have agreed on a deal to acquire the four-time NFL MVP from the Packers, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity on Monday because the teams have not officially announced the deal.
