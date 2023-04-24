Sports

Jets agree on deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers

The Associated Press
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers watches from the sidelines during the second half of a game Oct. 21.
Christian Petersen | Getty Images 2021

After six weeks of waiting, Aaron Rodgers is leaving behind his brilliant legacy in Green Bay and heading to the bright lights — and massive expectations — of the Big Apple.

The New York Jets have agreed on a deal to acquire the four-time NFL MVP from the Packers, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity on Monday because the teams have not officially announced the deal.

