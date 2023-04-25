Muslim communities 'on edge' after back-to-back fires at Minneapolis mosques

More than 40 faith leaders from different Twin Cities congregations stood in solidarity at a press conference on Tuesday following back-to-back fires at two Minneapolis mosques that authorities are investigating as arson.

Council on American-Islamic Relations Minnesota Executive Director Jaylani Hussein said the Muslim community is “on edge” after the incidents.

“Our Muslim community is extremely vulnerable. We fall into a trifecta of identities that white supremacist groups and groups that hate Muslims and other people of color continue to target. Us being a predominately immigrant community, predominantly a Black community, and predominately a community that is extremely proud of our faith,” he said.

CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein speaks during a press conference at Masjid Al-Rahma mosque in Minneapolis on Tuesday, after a fire caused significant damage to the building. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Fire crews responded to reports of a fire on the third floor of the Masjid Al-Rahma mosque and community center — also referred to as Mercy Center — in south Minneapolis on Monday evening.

Show Your Support by Making A Gift Now Public media is independent, community-supported media for the public good.

One day earlier and just a few minutes’ drive away, worshippers put out a fire in the bathroom of the 24 Mall mosque on Sunday in what police confirmed was an arson attempt by a male suspect. The cause of Monday’s fire is still under investigation.

Related links Earlier Muslim leaders seek public help to stop attacks on Minnesota mosques

There’s no concrete evidence linking the two incidents, but Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said it’s too much of a coincidence.

“We are investigating this as if this is an arson, as if this is connected, until proven otherwise,” he said at the scene Monday night.

O’Hara said federal law enforcement officials are also investigating the fires. The suspect in Sunday’s alleged arson attempt is still at large.

Ahmed holds onto his daughter Nagaad Ahmed 3 gathered at Masjid Al Rahma mosque in Minneapolis on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 to hear from Jaylani Hussein, executive director of CAIR-MN. Hussein addressed the media in the aftermath of an incident that resulted in significant damage to the mosque. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Bahikoro Kouyate estimated there were about 100 people at Masjid Al-Rahma when he noticed smoke in the hallway on Monday. The three-story building is also home to an event space, offices, and a daycare. He said most of the building occupants on Monday were children.

Kouyate, a private security guard, often volunteers his services to the mosque and had come in for prayer on Monday, he said. When he found the fire on the third floor, he said he alerted everyone in the building, called 911, and ran to the fire station across the street.

Bahikoro Kouyate, an employee of V20 security, discovered a fire at Masjid Al-Rahma mosque in Minneapolis on Monday. He said he alerted everyone in the building and called 911. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Fire crews quickly contained the fire before it could spread to other floors. No injuries were reported.

At Tuesday’s press conference, faith leaders said the latest incidents are evidence of the continued threat against Muslim people.

“I was thinking, we moved as a community and we are now in a safe zone,” said Imam Mohamed Omar, who was at the Dar Al-Farooq mosque in Bloomington when it was bombed by two white men in 2017.

Imam Makram El-Amin said heightened awareness of Muslims brings opportunists. Earlier this month, the Minneapolis City Council voted to amend the city’s noise ordinance to allow mosques to broadcast the call to prayer five times a day, and the Minneapolis School Board added Eid al-Fitr as a school holiday.

“It’s not lost on us that this is happening in the wake of the Adhan being allowed to be called, children being let out of school now for Eid, and other things,” he said.

Fire damage is seen at Masjid Al-Rahma mosque on Tuesday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

“Many of our communities find ourselves under attack in these ways,” said Brandon Schorsch, the combating hate organizer with the Jewish Action Committee, who was at Tuesday’s press conference.

"We also would love to be able to go and have that same freedom that folks have in Chaska at a Lutheran or Presbyterian church where we can just attend in peace, be among our families,” he added.

The Jewish Action Committee, CAIR-Minnesota and 15 other organizations make up the Communities Combatting Hate Coalition advocating for the passage of a bill in state legislature that would support better tracking of hate crimes.

O’Hara, the Minneapolis police chief, said many incidents go unreported because people believe them to be minor. He urged the public to share information about any suspicious activity. CAIR-Minnesota is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the fires.

O’Hara said MPD will be increasing both visible and non-visible patrols, in addition to working with law enforcement partners, to help keep people safe.

Muslim and other religious community leaders, along with Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, gathered at Masjid Al-Rahma mosque in Minneapolis on Tuesday after a fire the day before. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Despite their concerns, Muslim leaders and community members are moving forward.

“We are a strong and we are a resilient community. We will not let fear dictate our actions,” said Imam Abdirahman Omar of Masjid Al-Rahma.

Masjid Al-Rahma blocked off the fire-damaged area of the building to allow access to the mosque and the daycare.

“If it’s raining or fire, we still get up to qibla, worship God,” said Tukri Baad, a board member of Mercy Center, on Monday night.

“If they think burning the mosque will stop our worship … we’ll keep praying. Five times a day.”

Masjid Al-Rahma will host an event on Saturday, April 29, at 6 p.m. for community members and anyone that wants to support them. There’s also an online fundraiser for the mosque, to cover the cost of repairing fire damage and upgrading security.