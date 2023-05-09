Boys volleyball gets MSHSL approval to become a sanctioned sport in Minnesota
Boys volleyball will soon join the roster of high school sports sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League.
The league’s 48-member Representative Assembly approved the proposal Tuesday with 39 votes in favor. It needed 32 votes — a two-thirds’ majority — to pass.
Boys volleyball will become a sanctioned sport in the 2024-25 school year. The league still needs to decide what season boys’ volleyball will play.
Tuesday’s approval comes after efforts to sanction boys volleyball in Minnesota were blocked twice before — including by just a single vote in May 2022. Last fall, the league voted to approve it as an “emerging sport,” as a step toward sanctioned status.
Boys volleyball has been a club sport organized by the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association for several years.
The association said teams from 72 Minnesota high schools — including nearly 2,000 athletes — are participating in this spring’s season.
The High School League said Minnesota is the 25th state to sanction boys volleyball as a high school sport.
