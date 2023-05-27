Driver unharmed after vehicle drops into sinkhole in Brooklyn Park
Clean-up continued in a Brooklyn Park neighborhood Saturday after a water main break created a large sinkhole Friday afternoon.
A driver of a vehicle was unharmed after the car sunk into the sinkhole near the intersection of 79th Avenue and Shingle Creek Drive. The driver of the vehicle told police she was at a stop sign at the intersection when the front end of the vehicle began to sink. She escaped from the vehicle.
It continued to sink as the rushing water eroded the road base. Crews from Brooklyn Park Operations & Maintenance personnel came out to shut off the water.
Water service has been shut off to some homes in the area. It could take until Sunday before the intersection is reopened. No one else was injured.
Grow the Future of Public Media
MPR News is Member supported public media. Show your support today, donate, and ensure access to local news and in-depth conversations for everyone.