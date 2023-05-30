Russia reports several drone strikes on Moscow buildings as Kyiv is attacked again

This photo shows a part of an apartment building which was reportedly damaged by Ukrainian drone in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. In Moscow, residents reported hearing explosions and Mayor Sergei Sobyanin later confirmed there had been a drone attack that he said caused "insignificant" damage. AP

Russian authorities reported several drone attacks on the capital Moscow Tuesday morning, damaging several residential buildings.

Explosions were reported in several districts of Moscow and outlying regions of the city as Russian air defense systems attempted to intercept the drones.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed minor damage to several residential buildings but reported no serious injuries.

City rescue crews are cleaning up the debris and Russia's Investigative Committee said its inspectors were also on the scene gathering forensics evidence.

Russia's Defense Ministry called the incident a "terrorist attack" and insisted just eight drones had been spotted over the capital. Independent media reports suggested that number of drones could be much higher.

Earlier this month, two drones exploded over the Kremlin in what Russian officials claimed was a "assassination" attempt on the life of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin was outside the city at the time of the incident.

The attacks follow weeks of renewed Russian air strikes on Ukraine's capital of Kyiv — including a Russian drone attack overnight that Ukrainian officials say left at least one person dead.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had launched a series of strikes early Monday that targeted Ukrainian air bases with precision long-range air-launched missiles, The Associated Press reported. The strikes destroyed command posts, radars, aircraft and ammunition stockpiles, it claimed. It didn't say anything about hitting cities or other civilian areas.

People gather outside a residential building damaged during Russian drone attacks on May 30, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. At least one person was killed in an early Tuesday strike, the Kyiv mayor said. Roman Pilipey/Getty Images

