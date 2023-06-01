Two dead, child seriously injured in wrong-way crash on Interstate 694

Two people died and a young child was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash along Interstate 694 in Oakdale, Minn., early Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes at Stillwater Boulevard.

Authorities said a Toyota Corolla traveling south in the northbound lanes hit a Pontiac Vibe head-on, and both drivers died. The Pontiac then collided with a northbound Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.

The state patrol identified the driver of the Toyota as a 28-year-old St. Paul man, and the driver of the Pontiac as a 32-year-old man from Rice, Minn. Their names have not yet been released.

A 3-year-old girl in the Pontiac suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Sprinter van suffered minor injuries.

The northbound lanes of I-694 in Oakdale were closed for about five hours after the crash, and reopened by 7:30 a.m. Thursday.