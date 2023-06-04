Anoka County authorities seek identity of girl struck by vehicle
Authorities in Anoka County are trying to determine the identity of a young girl who was struck by a vehicle while on her bicycle Sunday afternoon. The crash happened around 12:02 p.m. near East River Road NW and Foley Blvd NW in Coon Rapids. The girl is currently in serious condition in an area hospital.
She is described as being approximately 8-12 years old, 88 lbs., with long curly brown hair. She may be Latina or African American. Her bike is a light blue mountain bike with a yellow front fork. She was wearing a purple/blue tie-dye bathing suit, pink pajama pants, black t-shirt, pastel shade flip flops, and a plastic headband with decorative flowers.
If you have any information on the identity of the girl, you’re asked to immediately contact Anoka County Dispatch at 763-427-1212.
This crash is under investigation by the Coon Rapids Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
