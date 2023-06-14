Video: Grand Marais carpenter is in France rebuilding Notre Dame Cathedral

The process of timber framing is rooted in simplicity, yet its mastery requires exceptional skill and craftsmanship.

Unique chisels and axes are employed to hew pieces of timber from felled trees. These rectangular timbers are then intricately joined together, fitting seamlessly to form the timber frame structure.

Timber frame experts, including Henrikson, collaborate on the construction of the new roof in France for the Notre Dame Cathedral. Timber frame expert Peter Henrickson of Grand Marais, Minn. Two members of the hewing crew use chisels to do the finer work to make a log into a square timber.

It is this same technique that was employed when the original roof of Notre Dame Cathedral was crafted during medieval times. The goal of Minnesota carpenter and timber framer Peter Henrikson and his fellow timber framers in France is to replicate this historic construction as faithfully as possible.

Notre Dame Cathedral suffered a devastating fire that started April 15, 2019, causing significant damage to the iconic landmark.

Crews' commitment to honoring the past while utilizing modern technology ensures precision and accuracy in their restoration efforts. Work on the new roof in France is done by timber frame experts from a variety of countries, including Peter Henrikson from Grand Marais, Minn.

Henrikson, a skilled craftsman who grew up in Boulder, Colo. and later moved to Grand Marais, teaches timber frame classes at the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, passing on his expertise to others.

He was involved in a project in Washington, D.C. in 2021 where he and others replicated a Notre Dame truss to showcase their capabilities.

Timber frame experts from across the world work on the restoration process, which includes models like this. Crews join together rectangular timbers to form the timber frame structure. Debris from the chiseling process is part of the same technique employed on the Cathedral's original roof during medieval times.

“My involvement here in France was through connections with other people who worked on that project, who were involved in the restoration,” Henrikson told MPR News freelance photojournalist Judy Griesedieck. (Full disclosure: Henrikson is Griesedieck’s brother-in-law.)

In their quest to revive the architectural grandeur of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Henrikson and his fellow craftspeople have devoted their time, expertise and unwavering dedication.

Every timber cut, joint meticulously crafted and beam carefully placed brings them closer to their shared vision. Their commitment to honoring the past while utilizing modern technology ensures precision and accuracy in their restoration efforts.

“The most unique thing about being here was the opportunity to work with a bunch of other people hewing timber for an extended period of time,” Henrikson said.

“It’s a pretty small group of people in the U.S., in France and really worldwide who are keeping that skill alive of being able to hew a timber out of a log.”