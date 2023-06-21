Collier helps Minnesota beat Los Angeles for 3rd time in 9 days

Napheesa Collier had 26 points and 14 rebounds, Bridget Carleton added 14 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 67-61 on Tuesday night.

Minnesota (4-8) won its third game in nine days against Los Angeles, with the two previous wins coming by five-points apiece.

Collier sank a jumper from the free-throw line, following an offensive rebound, to give Minnesota a 64-61 lead with 1:26 left. Neither team would score again until Collier's free throw with 8.7 seconds left for a four-point lead.

Trailing 64-61, Los Angeles called a timeout with 24.1 seconds left to set up an offensive play. Tiffany Mitchell intercepted a pass and raced the other way, and Minnesota secured it at the stripe.

Mitchell finished with five steals to go with eight points for Minnesota, which had a season-high 12 steals. Diamond Miller, averaging 10.4 points per game, did not play due to an ankle injury

Minnesota was 1 of 10 from behind the arc in the first half, while Los Angeles made 5 of 15. The Lynx finished 6 of 25 from 3-point range.

Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles (6-6), which lost its third straight game. Jordin Canada added 10 points.

Actor Aubrey Plaza sat courtside.