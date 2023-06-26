LGBTQ+

Photos: Sun shines on for Twin Cities Pride parade

Regina Medina and MPR News Staff
Three people hold a giant rainbow flag behind them.
Community members hold a giant Pride flag during the annual Twin Cities Pride march to Loring Park Sunday.
Nicole Neri for MPR News

The sun broke through the clouds earlier Sunday, just as the Twin Cities LGBTQ+ Pride March began its route. Thousands of colorfully-dressed people attended the parade, which started at South Third Street and Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis and proceeded to Loring Park.

A person is seen through a translucent winged decoration.
Zarra Tm prepares to march with a winged mechanical puppet before the annual Twin Cities Pride march to Loring Park Sunday.
Nicole Neri for MPR News
Mayor Jacob Frey holds a young girld during the parade.
Mayor Jacob Frey holds his daughter Frida Frey as he greets community members before the annual Twin Cities Pride march to Loring Park.
Nicole Neri for MPR News
A person with a "Dykes on Bikes" vest stands in front of a crowd of bikers.
D Rojas, president of the Minneapolis chapter of Dykes on Bikes, surveys her bikers before the annual Twin Cities Pride march.
Nicole Neri for MPR News
Three people march in the pride parade.
Members of the kink community march during the annual Twin Cities Pride march.
Nicole Neri for MPR News
A dog wears pride colors on a bandana and dog sized leg warmers.
Louie poses for a portrait during the annual Twin Cities Pride march.
Nicole Neri for MPR News
A woman holds two small Pride flags in her hair.
A young woman adjusts the Pride flags woven into her braids during the annual Twin Cities Pride parade.
Nicole Neri for MPR News
Two people hug.
Gabriel Perez hugs his partner Adrian Bermeo during the annual Twin Cities Pride march to Loring Park.
Nicole Neri for MPR News
Two people kiss while celebrating in a crowd.
Jerry Parker, right, kisses Gary Weiser after handing him a Jello shot.
Nicole Neri for MPR News
A person rides a motorcycle.
Members of the Minneapolis chapter of Dykes on Bikes ride during the march.
Nicole Neri for MPR News
Two people shout from near a camper.
Lisa Burns, left, and Erin Marston of River Falls, Wis., cheer from a camper during the annual Twin Cities Pride march.
Nicole Neri for MPR News
People line the street to celebrate Pride.
Community members watch and cheer during the annual Twin Cities Pride march.
Nicole Neri for MPR News
A person in an animal mask and black waves and holds a flag.
Community members watch and cheer during the annual Twin Cities Pride march to Loring Park.
Nicole Neri for MPR News
Gov. Tim Walz waves in a Saints jersey.
Gov. Tim Walz waves to parade watchers during the annual Twin Cities Pride march to Loring Park.
Nicole Neri for MPR News
People laugh and celebrate in the crowd.
Devon Shepherd, center, laughs and jokes with friends during the Twin Cities Pride march.
Nicole Neri for MPR News
Two people dance and smile near the street.
Greta Mundt, left, and Nicole DelPizzo dance on a traffic barricade.
Nicole Neri for MPR News
A small group walks through the street during the parade.
Abby Neisen of youth support and advocacy group Queer Space Collective marches with a sign reading "one day we won't have to come out" during the annual Twin Cities Pride march to Loring Park.
Nicole Neri for MPR News
A person on stilts holds a
A member of advocacy group Transforming Families invites people to pet a large dragon puppet.
Nicole Neri for MPR News
People ride in the back of a small vehicle.
Community members watch and cheer during the annual Twin Cities Pride march.
Nicole Neri for MPR News
Three drag queens dance in the back of a fire truck.
Drag queens dance on top of a fire truck.
Nicole Neri for MPR News
A person sits on a low wall holding Pride flags.
Al VanDenmark, 15, plays a kazoo up on a wall during the annual Twin Cities Pride march.
Nicole Neri for MPR News
A person wearing angel wings watches the parade.
Audience members watch and cheer during the annual Twin Cities Pride march.
Nicole Neri for MPR News
A person waves to the crowd during a parade.
Dr. Angela Kade Goepferd, this year's Grand Marshal of the Pride parade, waves to the crowd during the annual Twin Cities Pride march to Loring Park Sunday.
Nicole Neri for MPR News
