Photos: Sun shines on for Twin Cities Pride parade

The sun broke through the clouds earlier Sunday, just as the Twin Cities LGBTQ+ Pride March began its route. Thousands of colorfully-dressed people attended the parade, which started at South Third Street and Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis and proceeded to Loring Park.

Zarra Tm prepares to march with a winged mechanical puppet before the annual Twin Cities Pride march to Loring Park Sunday. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Mayor Jacob Frey holds his daughter Frida Frey as he greets community members before the annual Twin Cities Pride march to Loring Park. Nicole Neri for MPR News

D Rojas, president of the Minneapolis chapter of Dykes on Bikes, surveys her bikers before the annual Twin Cities Pride march. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Members of the kink community march during the annual Twin Cities Pride march. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Louie poses for a portrait during the annual Twin Cities Pride march. Nicole Neri for MPR News

A young woman adjusts the Pride flags woven into her braids during the annual Twin Cities Pride parade. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Gabriel Perez hugs his partner Adrian Bermeo during the annual Twin Cities Pride march to Loring Park. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Jerry Parker, right, kisses Gary Weiser after handing him a Jello shot. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Members of the Minneapolis chapter of Dykes on Bikes ride during the march. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Lisa Burns, left, and Erin Marston of River Falls, Wis., cheer from a camper during the annual Twin Cities Pride march. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Community members watch and cheer during the annual Twin Cities Pride march. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Community members watch and cheer during the annual Twin Cities Pride march to Loring Park. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Gov. Tim Walz waves to parade watchers during the annual Twin Cities Pride march to Loring Park. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Devon Shepherd, center, laughs and jokes with friends during the Twin Cities Pride march. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Greta Mundt, left, and Nicole DelPizzo dance on a traffic barricade. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Abby Neisen of youth support and advocacy group Queer Space Collective marches with a sign reading "one day we won't have to come out" during the annual Twin Cities Pride march to Loring Park. Nicole Neri for MPR News

A member of advocacy group Transforming Families invites people to pet a large dragon puppet. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Community members watch and cheer during the annual Twin Cities Pride march. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Drag queens dance on top of a fire truck. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Al VanDenmark, 15, plays a kazoo up on a wall during the annual Twin Cities Pride march. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Audience members watch and cheer during the annual Twin Cities Pride march. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Dr. Angela Kade Goepferd, this year's Grand Marshal of the Pride parade, waves to the crowd during the annual Twin Cities Pride march to Loring Park Sunday. Nicole Neri for MPR News