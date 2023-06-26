Photos: Sun shines on for Twin Cities Pride parade
The sun broke through the clouds earlier Sunday, just as the Twin Cities LGBTQ+ Pride March began its route. Thousands of colorfully-dressed people attended the parade, which started at South Third Street and Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis and proceeded to Loring Park.
