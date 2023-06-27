It's never too late to become a strong swimmer. Here's how to start

Kaz Fantone/NPR

Knowing how to swim can help you have fun at the pool or beach this summer. But it could also save your life.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 11 people die from drowning per day in the U.S.

Although drowning death rates have decreased overall, racial and ethnic disparities persist – among adults, Black and Indigenous Americans have the highest drowning rates. These disparities come from a history of segregation at pools and beaches.

Cullen Jones, an Olympic gold medalist swimmer, says those statistics partly inspired him to become a swim safety advocate.

As a child, he was teased for his interest in swimming. "As a Black male in the '90s wearing Speedos, growing up in the inner city, I had to learn very early not to pay attention to what other people were thinking."

It's important to improve your swimming skills because it isn't just a sport, says Jones. "It's also a life skill."

Even if you have a life jacket or some other floatation device, knowing how to swim will keep you safer than any device, says Jones. "There is no substitute. Zero."

Jones recently spoke with Life Kit host Marielle Segarra and shared some tips on how to start swimming.

Find swim lessons near you

Before becoming an Olympic swimmer, Jones had trouble learning to swim, and at the age of five, he nearly drowned. It took Jones working with several different swim instructors before he felt comfortable in the water.

If you're having a hard time finding a swim teacher you click with, "Do not give up because you will find that teacher," says Jones.

If you're an adult looking to learn how to swim, try to find a pool near you.

"Most pools have lifeguards that will teach you," says Jones. Some pools may have lesson programs. "You can, for some people, get those lessons for low or no cost," says Jones.

You can go to the U.S. Masters Swimming website and search for instructors who specifically teach adults near you.

If you're hesitant, remember it will be uncomfortable (at first)

If you're learning to swim, you may feel discomfort or even shame about not being a strong swimmer immediately. "What is important – shame or nearly drowning? I'll overcome shame any day of the week," says Jones.

Jones says he also wants people to embrace being uncomfortable. It's OK not to be good at something right away. "I love being uncomfortable because growth happens in being uncomfortable."

Five water skills for safety

Becoming a strong swimmer isn't just about holding your breath underwater or splashing around in the pool. According to the American Red Cross, swimming well enough to save your life includes five basic skills.

First, make sure you can jump into water, submerge yourself completely and bring yourself to the surface.

Once you've returned to the surface, float or tread water for one minute. When treading water, stay relaxed so you don't overexert yourself.

From there, you'll want to be able to turn around in a full circle and find an exit. Jones says knowing how to get out of the water is "just as important as getting into the water."

Next, swim 25 yards to an exit without stopping. You can use whichever stroke you're comfortable with. Jones adds that most pools in the U.S. are 25 yards.

Finally, make sure you can exit the pool or body of water without a ladder. Jones uses the phrase "elbow, elbow, tummy, knee, knee" to teach his three-year-old son this skill.

"You're putting both elbows up on the surface, [and] lifting yourself up to your stomach so you're halfway out." From there, you bring one knee up and then the other knee up, says Jones. "Then you should be able to stand up."

Once you feel like a confident swimmer and can complete the five water safety basics, Jones says to share your skills with others. "Immediately teach someone that you care about how to swim."

The audio portion of this episode was hosted by Marielle Segarra, produced by Margaret Cirino and edited by Meghan Keane.

