Smoky air keeping you indoors? Try these 16 fun, low-budget Minnesota ideas

Minnesotans love being outdoors, but the smoky air from Canadian wildfires can be brutal. Don’t let the unhealthy air ruin your summer spirit!

MPR News asked its readers about their favorite indoor activities and they responded with some good ones. Don’t worry, all of these are either free or budget-friendly.

Places to enjoy

Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Free audio tours are available on the CloudGuide app.

Parking available for $3 an hour.

Free admission

Tuesday - Sunday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (closes at 9 p.m. on Thursdays); Closed on July Fourth

You can reserve tickets online

Free admission, although some special exhibitions have a fee

Mondays - Fridays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Recently restored building and a beautiful way to learn about the state.

Free admission

45-minute free guided tours (suggested donation of $5.)

General admission: October – March, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; April – September, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sensory friendly early entry: 9 - 10 a.m., with activities designed for individuals on the autism spectrum and their families.

While not completely indoors, the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory is indoor and free (donations are appreciated).

Wheelchairs and electric scooters are available for rental. Per day prices.

Free admission

5) Your local public library

You can click on this map to find a library near you. Or you can visit your favorite independent bookstore in the state.

Wednesday, Friday - Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Free to members, military or youth

Free for all on the first Saturday of each month.

Underground parking available at a daily rate of $6.

Wednesday - Sunday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Free admission for people 21 and under

Free parking available at the Civic Center Ramp after 4 p.m. and on weekends

Learn about eagles, hawks, owls, falcons, osprey and vultures

Tuesday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Saturday - Sunday, 10:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

Tickets: $5 for adults, $3 for kids (3-17) and seniors (65+)

If you find a raptor in need of help, call: 612-624-4745

Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Costs $8 per child

Pay to Play sessions are two hours long

Free for kids younger than 12 months

It is the first arts-based public benefit corporation in Minnesota.

Wednesday - Thursday: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 1 a.m. (after 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday only 21+); Sunday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

With $12 you can get in and free-play on over 100 arcade games.

Family-friendly activities like open mic and karaoke and adult-only drinking games.

Fun activities at home

11) Yoga for kids

Yoga can also be kid-friendly and super fun! Learn more with these free resources.

12) Needlework

Needlepoint, knitting, crocheting, you name it! Sewing can be great but if it’s done with kids, adult supervision is strongly encouraged.

13) Build stuff

While building structures with Legos, Magna-Tiles or Lincoln Logs can be fun, watch your step! Stepping on those pieces can be really painful and we don’t want anybody to get hurt.

14) DIY hallway laser mazes

4-year-old Roman crosses an indoor laser maze made out of paper streamers in Black River, N.Y. in 2018. Courtesy of Kari Burgess Moore

Here’s a fun and creative way to become a spy and go on a secret mission! Grab some paper streamers and stick them on a hallway to create your DIY laser maze.

Kari Burgess Moore shared this idea with MPR News: “We held minute-to-win-it games during Thanksgiving one year. We moved back home to Minnesota last summer, but even with all the snow this year, we haven’t built a laser maze since moving here! (Sounds like a good idea now, though!)”

15) Costume party

This can be a fun way to let your imagination fly. “Trace your body on freezer paper or similar and make yourself into a superhero,” commented Cindy Alexejun on our Facebook post.

16) Board games, cards or puzzles

You can get them shipped or very cheap at the closest Goodwill.

Did I miss something? Email your low-budget idea to njohnson@mpr.org and I will add it to the list!