Minneapolis Park Board plans overnight closures of Stone Arch Bridge

The Minneapolis Park Board plans to close the landmark Stone Arch Bridge overnights this weekend through the July 4th holiday.

The Park Board said the move to close the pedestrian and cyclist bridge from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday through Wednesday will “help park staff and public safety agencies better manage crowds and safety during a very busy time for riverfront parks and neighborhoods.”

But some residents of neighborhoods near the bridge criticized the plan and the short notice.

“Any early closure will significantly impact theatergoers, baseball fans, festival attendees, and all those who walk and/or bike the Stone Arch Bridge for their daily commute,” Vic Thorstenson, president of the Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood Association across the river from downtown Minneapolis, wrote in a letter in response to the closure plan.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR's budget year ends on Friday and we are behind target. Your gift today makes a difference! For every donation made to MPR through Friday, we will plant a seedling in Minnesota state forests in partnership with the Future Forest Fund. Grow a more connected and sustainable Minnesota today!

The Park Board, in publicly announcing the closure on Wednesday, noted “unsafe, chaotic situations” in riverfront parks and neighborhoods on the Fourth of July last year.

Seven people were hospitalized after a shooting at Boom Island Park on July 4, 2022. Along Second Street, dozens of people gathered that night, with some shooting fireworks at buildings, out of moving cars and at people.

In the Wednesday letter responding to the closure plan, Thorstenson, with the Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood Association, wrote that “while we understand there have been incidents near the bridge, our organization cannot support a 10-hour closure of this critical route” on short notice.

“We have residents and guests using this bridge as their primary route” to and from downtown events and venues, he wrote, noting the distance to alternate river crossings.

The Park Board announcement said pedestrians and cyclists will be detoured to the Hennepin Avenue bridge, about a half-mile away. The Third Avenue/Central Avenue bridge, which is closer to the Stone Arch Bridge, is closed due to construction.