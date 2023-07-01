Fire destroys apartment building near U of M campus

More than two dozen tenants were displaced after fire broke out in an apartment building near the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus on Saturday.

The building at the intersection of University Avenue and 10th Avenue Southeast was evacuated and no one inside was injured, according to Melanie Rucker, assistant chief of the Minneapolis Fire Department.

In all, 31 tenants were displaced and the building is likely to be completely lost to the fire, Rucker said.

There is no threat to neighboring homes, though the roof has partially collapsed. Rucker said the fire started around noon in a dumpster outside the building and extended to the attic through trash chutes.

"There are no fire stops, we believe, in the attic space that usually help contain it from traveling the whole building," she said.

The Red Cross is helping those who were displaced find a place to stay, if needed. University Avenue between 10th and 11th Avenues is expected to be closed to traffic through Saturday afternoon.

That street closure also impacting Metro Transit Route 2, causing buses to be diverted.