Grass fire spreads to apartment building in St. Paul

St. Paul firefighters say gusty winds and dry conditions helped spark a grass fire that spread to an apartment building Saturday afternoon. That fire displaced 30 residents.

The grass fire was first seen around 4:19 pm on the 1300 block of St. Paul Avenue. It then spread to trees and into the apartment building.

The firefighters evacuated the building. Crews were on the scene for five hours as they battled the fire. No injuries were reported.

Investigators found firework debris in the area. Residents also reported hearing fireworks before the grass fire. An investigation is ongoing.

Damages from the fire are estimated to be over $2 million.