Minnesota Aurora, MN United to host World Cup watch parties

The Minnesota Aurora and Minnesota United will host FIFA Women's World Cup Watch parties over the next few weeks.

The U.S. Women’s national team is looking for their third straight world title heading into the 2023 World Cup, which will be hosted in Australia and New Zealand.

Team USA opens their group stage of the tournament Friday night against Vietnam, and Allianz Field in St. Paul will open its Grand Casino Brew Hall and North Concourse for fans. The stadium will do the same for the USA-Netherlands game on Wednesday, July 26.

The Minnesota Aurora women’s soccer team will also be hosting a free watch party at TCO stadium in Eagan for the Netherlands game. Fans are invited to bring blankets and pillows to watch the match from the turf field of the stadium, though seats in the stands will also be open.

While all the watch parties are free, fans do need to register or get tickets before hand.

Fans can RSVP for viewing parties at Allianz Field for the USA-Vietnam game and for the USA-Netherlands game.

They can get free tickets for the TCO Stadium watch party for the USA Netherlands game here.