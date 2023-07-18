Minnesota woman injured by bison at Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Authorities at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota say a Minnesota woman was seriously injured by a bison last weekend.

It happened Saturday at the park’s Painted Canyon Trailhead just north of Interstate 94.

“The woman sustained significant injuries to her abdomen and foot,” park officials reported in a news release on Tuesday. “The incident is still under investigation and the exact details of what occurred are not known at this time.”

Park officials said the woman was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital in Dickinson, N.D. She then was transferred to a hospital in Fargo and at last report was in serious but stable condition. The woman’s name, age and hometown were not released.

Park officials noted that male bison can become aggressive during rutting season, which runs from mid-July through August — and that bison “can turn quickly and can easily outrun humans.”

Park rules require visitors to stay at least 25 yards away from any large animals, including bison and elk.

“If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity,” park officials said in the news release. “National parks are generally safe places and many people visit every year without incident, but visitors must make themselves aware of potential hazards.”