Hearing postponed for Adam Fravel who is charged with killing former partner, Madeline Kingsbury

A hearing in the case of Adam Fravel has been postponed to Sept. 22, originally scheduled for Thursday at the Winona County District Court.

Fravel is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the killing of his former partner Madeline Kingsbury, allegedly hiding her body in Fillmore County. Kingsbury’s remains were found in June, more than two months after she was reported missing.

Adam Fravel Winona County Sheriff's Office

In the court filing Wednesday, asking for the hearing postponement, Fravel’s attorney Zachary Bauer wrote that discovery in the case is “voluminous and ongoing.”

Fravel is the father of Kingsbury’s two young children. Charging documents say the two were in the process of separating and that she had recently met someone else.

The documents include allegations Fravel had previously physically abused Kingsbury.

Bauer said testing of evidence is still underway and he is still waiting to see all police body camera footage from the case. He said prosecutors agreed with the request for a delay.