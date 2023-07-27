Twins, Marlins swap righty relievers, with Dylan Floro to Minnesota and Jorge López to Miami

The Minnesota Twins acquired Dylan Floro from the Miami Marlins in exchange for Jorge López on Wednesday in a swap of struggling right-handed relievers on contending teams.

Floro is an eight-year big league veteran with a career 3.32 ERA, but the 32-year-old is 3-5 with a 4.54 ERA and seven saves this season. Floro was a regular out of the bullpen for the 2020 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

López was an All-Star in 2022 with Baltimore before being traded to Minnesota at the August trade deadine. The Twins traded minor league pitchers Cade Povich, Yennier Cano, Juan Nuñez and Juan Rojas to Baltimore for López.

López went 3-2 with a 5.09 ERA in 37 relief appearances for the Twins this season. He returned from the 15-day injured list earlier this month after stepping away to address his mental health.

The Twins are 54-50 and lead the AL Central by two games over Cleveland. Miami is 55-48 and in a tight race for one of the NL's three wild-card spots.