Amber Alert issued for missing Becker, Minn. toddler

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Liam Henrikson of Becker, Minn.

The Becker Police Department says he has been abducted.

Liam is described as about 3 feet tall, weighs 22 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black and blue t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes. He was abducted near Highways 10 and 25, according to the BCA.

Police are also looking for Scott Henrikson, 41, in connection with the case. He is approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 207 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

The BCA says Scott Henrikson was last seen driving a white 2017 Jeep Renegade, Minnesota license number 928XYN. If you have any information about Liam Henrikson’s location, call the Becker Police Department at 763-765-3595 or dial 911.