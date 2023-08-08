Ramsey County authorities release 14-year-old held in death of Markee Jones

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office said Tuesday it has decided to release the 14-year-old boy being held in the death of a 12-year-old over the weekend.

St. Paul police found Markee Jones fatally shot early Saturday morning at a residence in the city’s North End neighborhood. Relatives said he had been celebrating a cousin’s birthday the day before.

Markee Jones. Courtesy of Lakrisha Hill

The 14-year-old was placed in juvenile detention later that day. Family members say the shooting was accidental and say the person who left the gun in the home should turn themselves in.

Police have released few details about the circumstances of the shooting or the weapon used.

In a statement, the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office said, “At this stage in the investigation, there is not sufficient evidence to proceed with a charging determination.”