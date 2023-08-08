St. Paul Truck Park shooter sentenced to nearly 37 years in prison

A man convicted of fatally shooting a woman and injuring other people during a shootout in a busy St. Paul bar in 2021 was sentenced Tuesday to nearly 37 years in prison.

35-year-old Terry Lorenzo Brown was sentenced in Ramsey County District Court. A jury in June convicted Brown of second-degree murder, four counts of attempted second-degree murder and illegally possessing a firearm.

He was one of two men charged in the October 2021 shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park Bar that led to the death of Marquisha Wiley, a 27-year-old bystander.

Aundrea Wiley spoke about her late sister at Tuesday’s court hearing, before Brown's sentence was handed down.

“We shared countless laughter-filled moments, dream and shared our aspirations for the future. We had plans to experience life milestones together, supporting and encouraging each other, every step of the way. However, all those dreams were violently shattered on that fateful day,” she told the court, in video from KARE 11.

Kevaughn Wiley, a brother of the victim, said he didn’t believe Brown had any remorse.

“I want you to sit there and think for a long time — how do you expect a family to forgive you, when you haven't even even said no condolences or even a sorry,” he told Brown.

Brown later apologized to the family in court, before Judge Carolina Lamas handed down the sentence.

Prosecutors said Brown and Devondre Phillips began shooting at each other at the Seventh Street Truck Park Bar near downtown St. Paul on Oct. 10, 2021.

Marquisha Wiley’s sister Aundrea Wiley cries as she speaks during the sentencing hearing for Terry Brown in Ramsey County District Court on Tuesday. Leila Navidi | Star Tribune

Marquisha Wiley was killed, and at least 15 others — including Brown and Phillips — were wounded, as bar patrons fled in panic.

Phillips was found guilty of eight counts of attempted second-degree murder earlier this year. He was sentenced in June to nearly 29 years in prison.

Brown’s attorney Stephen Grigsby said during the closing arguments of Brown’s trial that his client fired in self-defense after Phillips shot at him, although it was only a fraction of a second before Brown returned fire.

Prosecutors said surveillance footage from the bar showed Brown advancing on Phillips with a gun in his hand as Phillips shot Brown’s friend in the stomach. Images showed Brown continuing to advance until the shootout between Brown and Phillips started.