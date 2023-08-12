1 dead, 6 injured after mass shooting at Minneapolis punk show

Minneapolis police are looking for the suspects who shot seven people, killing one man, last night at a punk rock show.

Police responded to the shooting on the 2200 block of Sixteenth Avenue South around 10:00 p.m. Early information indicates several adults were in a backyard when two people walked up to the alley and began shooting. The suspects fled the scene.

The man who died at the scene was in his thirties. One other person who was shot sustained life-threatening injuries. Minneapolis police are investigating.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the man who died and determine the cause of death.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.